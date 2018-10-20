“Jobs not mobs” has become a GOP mantra in this year’s elections. It is, I think, an excellent theme. Minnesota’s Freedom Club, of which I am a member, is the state’s most effective political organization. It has produced a series of television ads attacking Democratic candidates Tim Walz and Keith Ellison for their anti-safety policies, i.e., sanctuary state and, in Ellison’s case, endorsement of cop killers.

Now the Freedom Club has come out with a new ad, which will begin airing within the next 48 hours. It attacks the Democrats’ mob tactics:

The TV ad is accompanied by this radio ad:

I think this approach is highly effective; it should cause the Democrats to squeal and thus generate earned media. I am not sure whether it is being echoed in other states with close midterm races, but I hope so!