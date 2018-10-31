To their everlasting shame, the Democrats are trying to blame famously pro-Semitic President Trump for the crazed, anti-Semitic murders carried out by Robert Bowers–a Trump hater–while pretending that Democrats have done nothing to debase public debate or encourage violence. This is beneath contempt, but it is hard for most of us to express the appropriate degree of indignation. Not for Steve Scalise, though.

One of my daughters labeled this “the most savage tweet in the history of Twitter.” I’m not sure about that, but it is certainly effective, while subtle. You may need to look carefully:

By the way, when we attended the Young Black Leadership Summit last week, the crowd’s loudest boos were reserved, not for Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders, but for Don Lemon.