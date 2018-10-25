Speaking of turkeys

The Minnesota attorney general’s race offers a fascinating case study in the current state of the Democratic Party. DFL candidate is a radical leftist who is unfit for office. His political career is predicated on bald lies minimizing his long and active membership in the Nation of Islam hate cult. He is a long-time hater of the police, the record of which he has lied about in the current campaign as well. Among the numerous political offices Ellison is unfit to hold, senior officer of any law enforcement organization must be near the top of the heap.

However, Ellison enjoys the nonfeasance, silence and complicity of the Minnesota media, particularly that of the Star Tribune. So he’s got that going for him.

GOP candidate Doug Wardlow has done his best to get out the word. Doug’s tweet below has fun with Ellison’s hostility to our Second Amendment rights. Doug hits the target on that score. However, I particularly enjoy Ellison’s heretofore unknown passion for shotguns and turkey hunting. It must be among the material he left out of My Country, ‘Tis of Thee, along with his work on behalf Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam. I wish I had known that when I wrote “The Ellison elision.”

Doug quotes Ellison: “When I go hunting for turkey I basically take two shells with me and I don’t think you need a whole lot more than that to defend your home.” I love that “basically.” He hunts for one turkey at a time, just before dinner. “Basically” is the adverbial qualification of another Ellison lie.