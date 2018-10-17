The Democrats Must Be Defeated

The Democratic Party has turned into a crazed, howling mob. It is degrading our public life to a degree that has not been seen since they seceded in 1861. That is an observation we could make every day; for now, let’s go with this story: “Blackburn backlash shocks Mt. Juliet restaurant owner.”

Courtney’s Restaurant and Catering owner Tom Courtney said he’s experienced a strong social media backlash because he rented the event room at his Mt. Juliet business to U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Marsha Blackburn on Saturday. Courtney said he’s been called a Nazi, an abuser, had his life threatened and said his staff has been verbally attacked. Hundreds of posters on social media said they would boycott his restaurant because it was a local venue to Blackburn, who is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate against former Democratic Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen.

Mr. Courtney says he serves all comers at his restaurant, and it didn’t occur to him to turn down the Blackburn campaign.

He said if the Bredesen campaign called tomorrow to rent the room, he’d say yes. It’s business for a small business trying to eke out a living.

***

Courtney said he initially didn’t endorse the candidate, and just was being a businessman, but after what he’s been through he can support only Blackburn. “I’m one who votes for the person, not the party,” he said. “But with everyone saying they are going to boycott my restaurant because Marsha came here to treat my employees and customers, I can’t even fathom people like that.”

Via InstaPundit. The Democrats are trying to bully their way back into power through mob actions of various kinds. What you think of the Republicans is pretty much irrelevant. The Democrats’ bullying tactics must not be allowed to succeed. The republic depends on it.