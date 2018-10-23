Posted on October 23, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Barack Obama, Laughter is the Best Medicine

What happened in Vegas

The Las Vegas Review-Journal was impressed by the crowd President Obama drew to Cox Pavilion at UNLV as he stumped for Democratic senatorial candidate Jacky Rosen yesterday, putting it at 2,000. On Twitter, Rosie Memos was not so impressed. Drawing on photos from around the room, RM explains the sound of silence. Below is one of the pieces of evidence compiled by RM, who also cruelly contrasts Obama’s Las Vegas crowd yesterday with President Trump’s last night in Houston. I’m not sure who gets the last laugh, but I’m filing this under Laughter is the Best Medicine.

Via Sundance/Conservative Tree House.

