I have wondered why the #MeToo is limited to women complaining of sexual abuse by men. What about boys and girls and men and women who have been abused by male and female homosexuals, respectively? I have thought their cases should fall under the hashtag #WhatAboutMeToo? With the exception of the charges against Kevin Spacey, such cases seem not to have emerged in any context other than that of the Catholic Church.

You remember New Jersey Senator Cory Booker. He humiliated himself in distinctive fashion during the Judiciary Committee hearings on the confirmation of Justice Kavanaugh. Like all the other Democrats, he sought to hitch his wagon to the concluding #MeToo chapter of the hearings when the clock struck 13.

Rick Moran writes at PJ Media: “A gay man who describes himself as a liberal Democrat is accusing New Jersey Senator Cory Booker of sexually assaulting him in 2014…The man, who wishes to remain anonymous for now, penned a lengthy open letter that was posted on Twitter. In the letter he describes the assault that occurred in a bathroom following a meeting at his workplace, where the two met.” Moran links to the letter posted here on Twitter. As Moran puts it, the letter “goes into excruciating detail.”

Now this may be too good to be true: “The victim says he contacted journalist Ronan Farrow, the ‘father of the #MeToo movement,’ who requested a phone conversation but never got back to him after the victim gave Farrow his number.” Will someone please contact Farrow for comment?

Booker’s accuser has contacted attorney Harmeet Dhillon to discuss the details of his case. According to the accuser: “This included the precise date, location, some corroborating photographic evidence and two possible hearsay witnesses that I had told my story to subsequent to the incident. It was, at the very least, much more probative evidence than what was brought forth during the Kavanaugh debacle.”

As Moran acknowledges, the story may be a hoax. It sounds to me like the accuser may be a prankster seeking to make the points implicit in his story: “For example, are only women to be believed unconditionally about sexual assault? If so, what possible reason is there not to believe a gay man?” Indeed, the story sounds to me like it has been calculated to help us unlearn a lesson or two on which the Democrats insisted in their unhinged efforts to defeat the Kavanaugh nomination, such as the doctrine that accusation equals guilt. I will reach out to Cory Booker’s for comment on that point this morning.