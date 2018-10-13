Who Wants a Pro-Crime Attorney General?

Why would anyone want his state’s top law enforcement officer to be in favor of violent crime? One would think, no one could be that foolish. Yet in Minnesota, the Democratic Party has nominated Keith Ellison, who has repeatedly endorsed cop-killers, who regards Antifa as the legitimate voice of the Democratic Party, and who wants Minnesota to be a sanctuary for violent criminals, for Attorney General.

Yesterday, we were reminded how evil Antifa is. Antifa vandalized the GOP office in Manhattan, smashing windows, spray painting, and so on. The Antifa Brownshirts left a note threatening more violence against Republicans:

Our attack is merely a beginning. We are not passive, we are not civil, and we will not apologize. Those of good conscience and clear mind know this state of oppression cannot remain. The US fascist political system is one of the most savage institutions in history and we will combat it relentlessly until all are free of American barbarism.

How safe would you feel as a Republican in a state whose Attorney General enthusiastically supports such criminality? Not to mention Ellison’s shameless anti-Americanism.

Then again, how safe would you feel, regardless of political affiliation, in a state that declares itself a sanctuary for violent criminals, as long as they are illegal aliens? (This is, by the way, a redefinition of perversity.) That is what Keith Ellison and the Democratic candidate for Governor, fellow leftist Tim Walz, want to establish in Minnesota.

The Freedom Club, of which I am a member, has produced two ads highlighting the threat that Ellison and Walz pose to the safety of Minnesotans. This is the second one. Like the first, it was created by our friends at Madison McQueen:

Ellison’s opponent, Doug Wardlow, is running a solid race and isn’t afraid to call Ellison out for his pro-crime positions, as in this new ad:

Keith Ellison is such an extremist, and such a disreputable character, that normally, you might think he couldn’t possibly stand a chance. But he is a leader of today’s Democratic Party, the current Deputy Chairman of the Democratic National Committee. And a Republican hasn’t been elected Attorney General of Minnesota since the 1960s. You can help bring Ellison’s radical career to an end by going here to donate to Doug Wardlow’s campaign. And you can help prevent Minnesota from becoming a sanctuary state by going here to contribute to Republican candidate Jeff Johnson’s gubernatorial campaign. Jeff is a solid conservative and would make an excellent governor.