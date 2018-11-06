Early exit polls in Arizona are favorable to McSally

I know we shouldn’t get excited by exit poll numbers, especially “early” ones, but we shouldn’t ignore them either. At FiveThiryEight, Janie Valencia writes:

Early exit polls (with caveats, of course) in Arizona don’t look so good for Democrat Kyrsten Sinema who is running against Republican Martha McSally for the Senate seat. By a margin of 53 to 42 percent, Arizona voters say they’d like Republicans to control the Senate. Trump, who won the state by 4 points in 2016, has a 52 percent approval rating and 47 percent disapproval rating.

Sweet.

UPDATE: With about 60 percent of the vote in, McSally has a narrow lead of about 1 percentage point.

I’ve shifted my coverage of this race to another post.