On Antifa, the Babylon Bee Gets the Last Word

I wrote here about the fascist Antifa group that descended on Tucker Carlson’s home, chanting “We know where you sleep,” and “No borders, no wall, no USA at all!” News reports indicate that Tucker was not at home, and the fascists terrified his wife, who called the police.

To my knowledge, no leading Democrat has tried to distance his or her party from this sort of mob action. I think they like it, just as the 19th century and early 20th century Democratic Party liked the Ku Klux Klan, its militant arm in the South.

This was a disgusting episode, about which the satirical Babylon Bee site gets the last word:

Leftist Protesters: 'If Tucker Carlson Didn't Want To Get Mobbed In His Own Home, Then Why Did He Disagree With Us?'https://t.co/S3pZihF6pL pic.twitter.com/Rlwme34cc1 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 9, 2018



Hey, if you disagree with the Democrats, you are signing up for mobs to threaten you in your yard. It makes perfect sense, if you are a fascist. Which increasing numbers of Democrats are.