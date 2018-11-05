Our “Unbiased” Media at Work

I wish we had had more time to cover the Senate campaign of John James in Michigan, in his uphill battle against incumbent battleaxe Debbie Stabenow. James, a military veteran, has run a spirited campaign, though I don’t think he has received much support from the national GOP.

In any case, below is the voicemail of a newspaper reporter who called James’s campaign office to ask for an interview, but who apparently didn’t disconnect properly, and went on to show how “objective” and “unbiased” she is. Listen to the very end (only a minute long):

Always remember: these people hate you. Vote accordingly.

UPDATE: The reporter has been fired.