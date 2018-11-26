Visit Portland, Stay for the Riots

This is wonderful. Only 1:21 long, but you’ll want to watch it five times, and send to all your friends. Especially your Oregonian friends. (Yes, I know, the narrator badly mispronounces “Willamette”—as in the river, but that’s not as bad as the time back when I was a student in DC, and stumbled into a congressman in the Capitol building who seemingly just emerged from a hearing on the effects of a three-martini lunch, who asked: “Where y’all from” Oregon. “Ory-gone? You mean way out there in Canada?!”)
Hat tip: Nathan Dahlan.