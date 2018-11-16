What’s This? The NY Times Likes Churchill Again?

I have commented frequently here and elsewhere that liberals used to love Winston Churchill, while conservatives were often lukewarm at best. (Read William F. Buckley Jr’s caustic obituary of Churchill, for example.) He was praised to the skies by Arthur Schlesinger, Isaiah Berlin, and especially John F. Kennedy. Yet the furies of leftist political correctness now require that Churchill be denounced. Time magazine, which named Churchill its “Man of the Half-Century” in 1950, felt compelled to apologize for this when it came time to name its “Person of the Century” back in 2000, explaining that “Well, the passage of time can alter our perspective. A lot has happened since 1950. . . In his approach to domestic issues, individual rights and the liberties of colonial subjects, Churchill turned out to be a romantic refugee from a previous era who ended up on the wrong side of history.” You can always stop reading when you get to that favorite trope of lazy liberalism, “. . . the side of history.”

And then there was the recent disgrace of astronaut Scott Kelly, who cringed before a leftist twitter mob for the sin of quoting the most innocuous sentiment from Churchill.

As Mark Steyn commented, at a time when for the left, everyone is literally Hitler, even Churchill is Hitler.

So it comes as a pleasant surprise that the New York Times is printing in this weekend’s book review (but available online now) a shockingly positive review of Andrew Roberts’s grand new biography, Churchill: Walking With Destiny. calling it “the best one-volume biography of Churchill yet written.” The reviewer, Richard Aldous, a historian at Bard College, concludes: