When Trump went to Pittsburgh [updated]

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers extended his welcome to President Trump in advance of Trump’s condolence call on the Tree of Life synagogue where 11 congregants were murdered this past Saturday. Rabbi Myers had a message out of tune with the insane propaganda of the left seizing the occasion to disparage Trump. Rabbi Myers had the audacity to tell reporters: “I am a citizen. He is my president. He is always welcome.”

Rabbi Myers also had a timely message that I am quite sure they failed to absorb: “Hate is not blue, hate is not red, hate is not purple… hate is in all. Speak words of love, speak words of decency and of respect. When the message comes loud and clear, Americans will hear that and we can begin to change the tenor of our country.” For his simple decency Rabbi Myers has attracted hate mail and death threats.

CNN reports that while in Pittsburgh President Trump met with four patients and their families at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center: “The President spent a considerable amount of time with each patient and their family members, and spoke with the hospital’s care team, he told reporters. Trump also spoke with a family member of one of the 11 victims, [hospital chief of emergency surgery Donald] Yealy said.” The video below must come from this visit.

Pittsburgh hospital staff cheered when they caught a glimpse of President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS passing by. They were stunned when they unexpectedly turned around…pic.twitter.com/ydvT8voqZm — CRTV (@CRTV) October 31, 2018

UPDATE: Speaking today, Rabbi Myers said that he was “pleasantly surprised” to discover a “warm and personal side” to President Trump when he visited the synagogue on Tuesday. The Washington Post story quoting the rabbi’s comments continues with this: “I was privileged to have a private 15 or 20 minutes with the family. The president was very warm, very consoling, put his hand on my shoulder, and the first question he asked me was, ‘Rabbi, tell me how are you doing.’ I must say throughout the time we spent together, I was pleasantly surprised by a warm and personal side to the president that I don’t think America has ever seen.” In addition to his conspicuous decency the rabbi displays bravery and love of truth.