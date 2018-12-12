Flynn’s fate (3)

The lawyers representing General Michael Flynn have filed a 13-page sentencing memorandum with the court. The memorandum is followed by 165 pages of exhibits testifying to Flynn’s merits, record and accomplishments. The document is accessible online in its entirety here.

Byron York extracts the new information that is made public in the memorandum in “Memo: FBI recommended Michael Flynn not have lawyer present during interview, did not warn of false statement consequences.” Among other things, Byron observes: “In one striking detail, footnotes in the Flynn memo say the 302 report cited was dated Aug. 22, 2017 — nearly seven months after the Flynn interview. It is not clear why the report would be written so long after the interview itself.”

Julie Kelly asks a pertinent question related to Flynn’s case: “Will the Leakers in the Flynn Case Escape Justice?” Earlier installments of this series are posted here (part 1) and here (part 2). Reading Flynn’s sentencing memorandum, I can’t help but wonder again: Will we ever get to the bottom of this story?