Flynn’s fate (9)

Former Assistant United States Attorney Sidney Powell identifies the documents we are still missing in the case of Michael Flynn, even after the Special Counsel’s production of the Flynn 302s made public yesterday. She does so via Twitter (below). This is a good summary that suggests how much we have to learn before we can have a fully formed idea of what happened here. There is so much that has been kept from view. What is visible on the surface nevertheless reeks. I thought this was at least worth consideration while we await Flynn’s sentencing today.
#Mueller #SCO are still hiding
1. #Pietka #Original #302 of 1/24 or 25
2. & his #notes of interview of #Flynn
3. Need internal worksheet to show who modified it all
4. #DIA exculpatory evidence
5. #Comey exculpatory testimony
6. And DESTROYED EVIDENCE incriminating #Strzok + pic.twitter.com/7DsBVZEgg4
— Sidney Powell 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@SidneyPowell1) December 18, 2018