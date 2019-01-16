About That Post Poll . . .

The fun news out of Washington this morning is that some marry prankster was passing out phony copies of the Bezos Bulletin (better known as the Washington Post):

Fake editions of The Washington Post claiming that President Trump was leaving office were handed out Wednesday morning at multiple locations in Washington. . . Copies of the bogus papers were handed out at locations around Washington, including outside the White House and Union Station. The print papers — dated May 1, 2019, and looking strikingly similar to actual copies of The Post — were filled with anti-Trump stories, which also appeared on a website that mimicked the official Post site. . .

But just how can you tell the “real” Post from the fake Post since the “real” Post reports so much distorted—you might even say “fake”—news? Consider the Post‘s reporting on their own poll about the government shutdown. The headline is, “Trump, GOP Blamed for Shutdown; No Crisis Seen, but Fewer Oppose a Wall.“

About the second half of that headline, have a closer look at Question 4 of the poll:

Notice anything? Total support for the wall has grown since 2016 (though not yet a majority), while opposition has been diminishing. Strange that the Post wouldn’t report it that way.

See also Question 8, about whether immigration is a serious problem:

The Post is narrowly correct that the public inclines against seeing immigration as a crisis, but with 47 percent saying it is a “serious problem” and only 26 percent saying it is not as serious problem, it looks like Trump has a winning hand on this issue, no matter how the shutdown is resolved.