Beauty and the Beast

What is the difference between Nicolas Maduro, disgraced soon-to-be former President of Venezuela, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (“AOC,” as she calls herself now)? It isn’t their political ideologies. Ocasio-Cortez, like Bernie Sanders and many others in the Democratic Party, is a fervent socialist, just like Maduro and his predecessor, Hugo Chavez. Barack Obama allowed himself to be schooled on history by Chavez; to my knowledge he has not commented on Venezuela’s socialist collapse.

But back to Ocasio-Cortez, who unlike Obama is not yesterday’s news. How is she different from Maduro, who before long will flee Venezuela and live off his Swiss bank accounts, leaving behind a decimated and devastated nation? Michael Ramirez explains. Click to enlarge:

Yup. The Democrats are choosing their young “leaders” largely on the basis of looks. Ilhan Omar is in the same category, as is Kamala Harris. Policy? In the Democratic Party, who cares about policy? Many Democrats, it seems, are happy to repeat the failed socialist experiment.