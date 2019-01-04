(Re)reading Cleta’s email

In a year-end post with links calling out Greg Gordon and Peter Stone, I nominated their March 15 McClatchy story on the prominent Washington attorney Cleta Mitchell for the “Fakiest news of 2018.” Cleta had forwarded a copy of her email correspondence with Stone and Gordon before and after their publication of the story. I pasted her email correspondence with Stone and Gordon into a single document and posted it in its entirety at the bottom of the September 5, 2018 post “Fake news: A case study.” The reader can see with his own eyes that Stone and Gordon had nothing to back up the substance of their story.

Stone and Gordon are back in the news with a story on Michael Cohen’s alleged trip to Prague to “collude” with the friends of Vladimir Putin. The Daily Caller’s Chuck Ross noted that Gordon and Stone’s current story is “based on third-hand information.”

Ross was unfamiliar with the Mitchell/McClatchy email correspondence that we had posted this past September, but he was impressed by it (tweet below). It helps make out a case study in the fabrication of false news to serve a given narrative. I am taking the liberty of reposting the Mitchell/McClatchy correspondence below Ross’s tweet.

Mitchell completely obliterated Greg Gordon and Peter Stone in those emails. It's an amazing read which sheds light on how some journos operate in bad faith. https://t.co/1uxwwPS6uz — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 3, 2019

