The Week in Pictures: Party Time Edition

New Year’s celebrations may be over, but the party is just beginning! Elizabeth Warren herself started things off by quaffing a beer live on instagram to launch her 2020 presidential campaign. Remember the good old days when a politician who wanted to appear hip would just go on Rowan & Martin’s “Laugh In” and say, “Sock it to me!”? Good times. Oh yeah, Nanny Pelosi became Speaker of the House again this week, even though the government remains (only slightly) shut down. Party on!
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .