“They need to start with themselves”

Maria Bartiromo interviewed former House Intelligence Committee Chairman and current Ranking Member Devin Nunes on her FOX News Sunday Morning Futures show yesterday. I have posted the 16-minute video clip of Rep. Nunes’s appearance below.

Mocked and reviled by the Democrats and their media adjunct, Nunes is the voice of truth on the Mueller Switch Project and related issues. What did he have to say yesterday?

Bartiromo asked Nunes to comment on the indictment of Roger Stone by Team Mueller. Five of the seven charges lodged against Stone derive from his testimony to the House Intelligence Committee in the course of the investigation that Nunes ran. On Friday Byron York took a first look at the Stone indictment here. Yesterday he took a second look here.

Nunes responded to Bartiromo: “I think the Mueller investigation is really at the bottom of the barrel when they’re looking at people like this because we already found in our report that Roger Stone wasn’t colluding with the Russians, which that was the original intent of all this, remember?”

He continued: “Supposedly Trump campaign operatives, so-called, were colluding with Russians. They must be embarrassed that they actually have to come to House Republicans in order to have us give them the information, the transcripts so that they go and get Roger Stone on a process foul that occurred in 2017 that Roger Stone himself is going to fight.”

Nunes went on to discuss the Department of Justice’s abuse of the FISA process, the members of the Mueller team, the continuing mystery of the scope of Mueller’s investigation and the apparent “collusion” of the Clinton campaign with the friends of Vladimir Putin. I hereby certify that the two segments with Nunes warrant your time.

Quotable quote (1): “I am happy that now [the Department of Justice] is going to take seriously lying to Congress — they’re going to go after Roger Stone for lying to Congress and obstructing a congressional investigation. They need to start with themselves. They need to start with the former leadership of the Department of Justice and the FBI.”

Quotable quote (2): “We don’t even know what Mueller’s doing. We haven’t seen the scope memo. We don’t know what he’s supposed to be up to. I think it’s possible that the Steele Dossier — the Clinton dirt — is what’s in that scope memo that they refuse to make public…”

NOTE: I relied on Daniel Chaitin’s Washington Examiner article for the quotes in paragraphs 4 and 5 above.