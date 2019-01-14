Welcome to the Class Struggle Primaries

Oh goody. A researcher over in England named David Klemperer has come up with a “Class Struggle Index” to rank the Democratic presidential field now taking shape. Not surprisingly, Bernie does best, but Beto better find a more working class encounter than dental hygiene to Instagram next time, as he’s clearly trailing the progressive pack.

Good to see we’re back to open “class struggle” in American politics. A sure loser since 1848.

Chaser: If you think we’ve got class struggle now, just take in this old tweet from Britain’s possible next prime minister: