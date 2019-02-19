Bernie to Run as a Straight White Male

I am so looking forward to the Democrats’ 2020 demolition derby at the four-way intersectionality of Identity Politics Boulevard and Oppression Road. Even more so now that Bernie Sanders is in. No surprise there. What is amusing is that Bernie looks to be running as a straight white male. Get a load of this exchange:

When asked by VPR’s Bob Kinzel about concerns that he no longer best represents “the face of the new Democratic Party,” Sanders, 77, said: “We have got to look at candidates, you know, not by the color of their skin, not by their sexual orientation or their gender and not by their age,” Sanders said. “I mean, I think we have got to try to move us toward a non-discriminatory society which looks at people based on their abilities, based on what they stand for.”

Those is fightin’ words for the left. Bernie is going to end up road kill in the middle of the left’s four-way intersectionality. Especially if anyone has to wit to dredge up his old remarks on immigration and open borders:

“Open borders?” he interjected. “No, that’s a Koch brothers proposal.” The idea, he argued, is a right-wing scheme meant to flood the US with cheap labor and depress wages for native-born workers. “I think from a moral responsibility, we’ve got to work with the rest of the industrialized world to address the problems of international poverty,” he conceded, “but you don’t do that by making people in this country even poorer.”

Pass the 55-gallon drum of popcorn please. And don’t stint on the corn syrup.

JOHN adds: I never thought I would see the day when Bernie Sanders is the voice of sanity in the Democratic Party!