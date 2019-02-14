Eight Days In May

We now know what many have long suspected: the Deep State, in the person of the leadership of the FBI and the Department of Justice (to whom we can add John Brennan at the CIA and others) plotted to ensure that Hillary Clinton would win the 2016 election. When that effort failed, they schemed to remove Donald Trump from the presidency. Failing that, they successfully saddled him with an endless investigation that was designed to groundlessly delegitimize his administration through lies, leaks and innuendoes. That effort continues today.

We will have much more to say about this, but for now Byron York sums it up well:

There are new revelations about what took place in Washington during the extraordinary period from May 9, 2017, when President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, to May 17, 2017 when Trump-Russia special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed. The short version is: The reports were true. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein really did discuss wearing a wire to secretly record the president. Rosenstein and others did discuss invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office. And the FBI did adopt an aggressive new investigation strategy, targeting the president himself, almost instantly after the Comey firing.

***

“It’s just like we thought all along,” said one House Republican upon hearing the news. “If McCabe’s account is true, it confirms what we thought, that Rod Rosenstein was serious when he talked about wearing a wire and invoking the 25th Amendment. Rosenstein should be under oath answering our questions. We need to know who was in the room and what was said.”

Someone should be doing hard time.