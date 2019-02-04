Loose Ends (66)

• Factoid: Federal district courts have issued 30 nationwide injunctions against Trump Administration actions. Aside from the legal argument about whether federal district courts should be able to issue nationwide injunctions, this is more injunctions than all other U.S. presidents combined. #JudicialResistance?

Cuomo announces income tax revenues have dropped by $2.3B Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that state income tax revenues plummeted by $2.3 billion since he introduced his new budget plan last month— a bombshell that will force him to curb spending. Cuomo attributed the revenue drop in December and January largely to the new federal tax code, as well as volatility in the stock market and other uncertainties. “That’s a $2.3 billion drop in revenues. That’s as serious as a heart attack. This is worse than we had anticipated,” the governor said in Albany.

The way the tax reform passed in 2017 hit high-tax blue states like New York, California, and Illinois hardest was its best feature.

• Another totally shocking and impossible to predict story:

California proposes slashing pot taxes to help regulated industry compete with black market A bill was introduced Monday in the California legislature that would give legal cannabis businesses a tax break to help them thrive and better compete with the underground market. Assembly Bill 286, dubbed the Temporary Cannabis Tax Reduction bill, would temporarily cut state excise taxes for legal marijuana retailers from 15 percent to 11 percent and also suspend cultivation taxes altogether through 2022. Supporters say the current taxes and costs that legal cannabis businesses face make for an uneven playing field with competitors from the grey and black markets. The proposed legislation, which is sponsored by state Treasurer Fiona Ma, follows California’s tax revenue for the industry coming in $101 million below projections in the first six months of 2018. State officials have blamed the shortfall on exorbitant taxes placed on the legal pot industry as well as challenges due to limited access to banking. . . California started selling legal marijuana last year, but some observers have blamed the aggressive state tax rates and overregulation for continuing underground pot sales.

Gosh, even a pothead could have seen that coming. Just not politicians.