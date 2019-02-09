Mysteries of the Mueller probe, cont’d

Team Mueller dispatched a heavily armed battalion of FBI agents to conduct a predawn raid late lost month in Fort Lauderdale on the home of Roger Stone. Stone was arrested and taken into custody. Stone captured the proceedings on home video. CNN also was on hand to televise the action live as part of its continuing hatefest. John posted video of CNN’s coverage here. I wrote about the raid here and here.

CNN, by the way, appears to have obtained a copy of the indictment before it was unsealed. So says Roger Stone’s attorney in his letter to Senator Lindsey Graham and Rep. Doug Collins setting forth the chronology of Stone’s arrest.

Tucker Carlson obtained a copy of the footage from Stone’s home security video. Below is the video he played at the end of his show last night. Chuck Rosenberg defends the way this all went down in this Lawfare column. Has the warrant been made public? If so, it should explain what happened here, but I can’t find it.