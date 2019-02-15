The Power Line Show, Ep. 110: C.S. Lewis on Politics and the Natural Law

Just in time for the long holiday weekend, an early edition of the Power Line Show, with special guest Justin Buckley Dyer of the University of Missouri. Prof. Dyer is the co-author (with Micah Watson) of a terrific book on C.S. Lewis on Politics and the Natural Law. Though Lewis was known as a literary critic and Christian apologist, a lot of his work bears on the deepest political and philosophical problems of our time, even though Lewis wasn’t primarily interested in politics at all. I sat down with Justin recently to talk about the greatness and profound impact of C.S. Lewis, and also the problems of the university today, which listeners may recall have been especially on display at Mizzou over the last few years.

There’s a surprise opening for the show this week for movie buffs, and the exit music track for this episode is “New Word Order” by The Word.

As usual, listen below or download the episode from Ricochet. Please subscribe to Power Line in iTunes (and leave a 5-star review, please!)