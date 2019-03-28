At the border

Our current immigration law must be reformed to prevent the “refugee” scam exploited by those crossing illegally from Central America, but it’s not even under discussion. The needed reform is a legal wall that could be erected at no cost, but it is of course a nonstarter with the Democrats. For the Democrats, illegal immigration is a religion that rivals “climate change.” A reader who asks to remain anonymous writes to report from El Paso:

I thought you might be interested in an update on where things stand on the border. I am forwarding one clip from Tuesday, in which we find the predictable result of the full court press against any attempt to enforce immigration law: the resources of Customs and Border Protection are so taxed that immigrants are actually being housed under one of the bridges that span the Rio Grande between El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. See the clip in the story “Border Patrol holding migrants under Paso Del Norte bridge.”

Today the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan spoke near the border in El Paso. Money quote: “Two weeks ago, I briefed the media and testified in Congress that our immigration system was at the breaking point. That breaking point has arrived this week at our border.”

Social services here are stretched beyond capacity. We’re consistently reassured that immigrants are simply processing here, and then headed off to stay with relatives or other sponsors elsewhere around the country….It’s important to note that none of these people has the right to work in the United States unless and until they have a successful asylum hearing. Which most don’t, either because they don’t show up, or don’t fit the asylum criteria.