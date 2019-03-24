Barr’s summary letter

Attorney General Barr’s summary of the Mueller report has just been posted on Scribd. I am embedding it below. It is easily accessible elsewhere. I think there is no substitute for reading the summary letter yourself and I commend it to your attention. Barr’s letter indicates his scrupulous compliance with the applicable regulation and his intent to go beyond it so far as is possible while preserving grand jury secrecy.

This investigation is the product of a Clinton campaign fabrication. That’s why the investigation was a witch hunt. It is also why the finding of no collusion is unsurprising to anyone who has paid attention with a modicum of impartiality and critical intelligence. The finding of no obstruction is made by Attorney General Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein. If there was no collusion, they suggest, there was highly likely no obstruction and in fact they find that Mueller did not identify any actions that in the judgment of Barr and Rosenstein constituted obstructive conduct. See page 3, paragraph 3.

While investigations and prosecutions will continue for the foreseeable future, we can turn out the lights on the Mueller investigation; the party’s over. Mainstream media hardest hit.

