Ilhan Omar: World-Historical Figure or Inarticulate Child?

The Ilhan Omar problem continues to rile the Democratic Party. Earlier today at the Washington Economic Club, Nancy Pelosi defended Omar essentially on the basis that she is a child and not responsible for her actions:

Omar has a “different experience in the use of words”? Different from what? Omar is 37 years old. She has lived in the United States since she was 13. She is a college graduate. She has been a policy fellow at the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs. She is married (at least once) and has children. She has been active in politics for years, attending her first caucus at age 14 and serving as a campaign manager and policy aide for various Democratic politicians. She served in the Minnesota legislature before being elected to Congress. While in the legislature, Omar was an Assistant Minority Leader for the DFL caucus. According to Wikipedia, she authored or co-authored at least 266 bills during the 2017-2018 legislative session. Now Omar has been elected, overwhelmingly, to represent the 677,000 residents of Minnesota’s 5th District in Congress.

At every stage of her career, Omar’s rise has been hailed as ground-breaking, even historic, and we have been assured that she is an important young woman whose views must be heeded. And now Nancy Pelosi tells us that she doesn’t know how to talk properly?

Moreover, by an amazing coincidence, it appears that because of her naivete when it comes to the English language and her “different experience in the use of words,” Omar has stumbled upon–not once, but five or six times–classic anti-Semitic taunts that have been extant for centuries. What were the odds?

One is tempted to ask, how dumb do the Democrats think we are? But we already know the answer to that question.