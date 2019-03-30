John Brennan: From spittle to flop sweat

Among the high former Obama administration officials who have disgraced themselves by their public comments since leaving office, John Brennan deserves special recognition. Marc Thiessen has done us the favor of making the case in the Washington Post column “The Trump-Russia collusion hall of shame” (accessible via the link at Jewish World Review). Thiessen renders this damning judgment:

Put aside the rogues’ gallery of reporters and pundits who assured us that Donald Trump had conspired with Vladimir Putin to steal the presidency. What is most insidious are those who did have access to classified intelligence and led Americans to believe that they had seen what we could not: actual evidence of Trump-Russia collusion….the most sinister of all is John Brennan, who used his authority as former CIA director to suggest that Trump was a traitor and a compromised Russian asset. After Trump’s Helsinki summit, Brennan declared “he is wholly in the pocket of Putin.” When challenged by Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press,” Brennan stood by his assessment. “I called [Trump’s] behavior treasonous, which is to betray one’s trust and aid and abet the enemy, and I stand very much by that claim.

In his concluding paragraph, Thiessen puts it this way: “He is among the worst of the worst, the Trump-Russia collusion hall of shame.” Placing Brennan among “the worst of the worst,” Theissen is probably saving room for former James Comey. Julie Kelly, it should be noted, also focuses on Brennan in the American Greatness column “Brennan the menace.”

In Brennan’s many television appearances pronouncing President Trump a traitorous Russian stooge, one could hardly miss the rabid hatred beneath Brennan’s pronouncements. Given his former responsibilities, the thin smile and spittle flecked visage of the man might send a shiver down your spine.

Among the most valuable retrospectives published of our ordeal so far are Jeff Carlson’s long Epoch Times account “The inside story of Spygate.” Long story short in the terrific accompanying graphic (below). I also commend Lee Smith’s characteristically excellent Tablet column focusing on the media — “System fail”(“For [the media], Russiagate is an extinction level event.”

Yesterday our friends at at the Washington Free Beacon finally came through with the Brennan supercuts video we (I) have been awaiting (below). It is posted with Andrew Kugle’s story on Brennan and in the FOX News story here.

Ian Schwartz has posted the video of Brennan’s appearance on MSNBC following the release of William Barr’s summary of the Mueller report here at RealClearPolitics. He seems to have made the transition from foaming at the mouth to flop sweat. To pass judgment on the foul doings of the Obama administration, that this man served as Director of the CIA is not all ye know about the Obama administration, not by a long shot, but (to paraphrase John Keats) it is all ye need to know.

Quotable quote: “I don’t know if I received bad information but I suspected there was more than there actually was. I am relieved that it’s been determined there was not a criminal conspiracy with the Russian government over our election. I think that is good news for the country. I still point to things that were done publicly, or efforts to try to have conversations with the Russians that were inappropriate, but I’m not all that surprised that the high bar of criminal conspiracy was not met.”