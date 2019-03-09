Omar Throws In the Towel on Obama

The arrogance of the Democrats’ first-term socialists, who have now been in Congress for a little under two months, continues to amaze. Ilhan Omar–in the news again, to the dismay of the Democrats’ cooler heads–ripped Barack Obama yesterday, contending in a Politico interview that Obama is just “a pretty face” and that he “got away with murder,” specifically mentioning “caging of kids” at the Mexican border and the “droning of countries around the world” during his administration.

It would have been fun to be a fly on Nancy Pelosi’s wall when she learned that her number one problem had launched an attack on the only figure who is universally popular–well, almost universally popular–among Democrats. We will never know what went on behind closed doors, but Omar risibly claimed that Politico had somehow distorted her comments. She tweeted:

Exhibit A of how reporters distort words. I’m an Obama fan! I was saying how [President] Trump is different from Obama, and why we should focus on policy not politics.

Of course, this was the opposite of what she actually said in the interview, which was that “[Trump’s] policies are bad, but many of the people who came before him also had really bad policies.” Omar’s tweet included audio of the interview that verified her quotes in every particular. Omar’s tweet immediately drew ridicule from those who listened to the Politico interview, as well as from the Politico reporter himself.

Her cry of “fake news” prompted hundreds to tweet back in Politico’s defense, pointing out that a tape of the interview clearly shows she’d been quoted accurately. The critics included Tim Alberta, the Politico chief political correspondent who’d interviewed Omar. He tweeted, “Exhibit A of how politicians use the media as a straw man to avoid owning what they said.”

Did Omar try to defend her claim that Politico misquoted her, or somehow distorted her words? No. She deleted her tweet.

Clicking on Omar’s “my quotes were distorted” tweet now results in an error page reading, “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!”

In less than 60 days, Ilhan Omar has embarrassed herself and her party to a degree for which it is hard to find precedent. My own opinion is that she is of very limited intelligence. Maybe her fellow leftists are starting to get leery: her hometown paper has a story on this latest controversy that is devoid of the usual cheerleading and does not try to defend her.