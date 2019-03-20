Polar Bear Populations Booming

Liberals apparently chose the polar bear as a poster child for global warming because the bears are considered cute, although no one who had a close encounter with a polar bear would describe it that way. Why global warming would be harmful to polar bears was never persuasively explained, nor was there any explanation of how the bears had survived many climatic changes over hundreds of thousands of years. In any event, it’s time to call the whole thing off. Polar bears are thriving:

Polar bear numbers could easily exceed 40,000, up from a low point of 10,000 or fewer in the 1960s. In The Polar Bear Catastrophe that Never Happened, a book published today by the Global Warming Policy Foundation, Dr Susan Crockford uses the latest data as well as revisiting some of the absurd values used in official estimates, and concludes that polar bears are actually thriving: My scientific estimates make perfect sense and they tally with what the Inuit and other Arctic residents are seeing on the ground. Almost everywhere polar bears come into contact with people, they are much more common than they used to be. It’s a wonderful conservation success story.

Of course, success stories are the last things liberals want to hear, unless they relate to Cuba or Venezuela. Dr. Crockford, like others who blow the whistle on liberal hoaxes, has been viciously smeared.

Crockford also describes how, despite the good news, polar bear specialists have consistently tried to low-ball polar bear population figures. They have also engaged in a relentless smear campaign in an attempt to silence her in order to protect the story of a polar bear catastrophe, and the funding that comes with it.

***

For the first time, you’ll see [in Crockford’s book] a frank and detailed account of attempts by scientists to conceal population growth as numbers rose from an historical low in the 1960s to the astonishing highs that surely must exist after almost 50 years of protection from overhunting. There is also a blunt account of what truly abundant populations of bears mean for the millions of people who live and work in areas of the Arctic inhabited by polar bears.

You can buy the book at Amazon.