The man who defended Trump

Were it not for Brit Hume’s valuable Twitter feed, I wouldn’t know that Byron York has recorded a Ricochet podcast with former Trump attorney John Dowd regarding the Mueller investigation. Byron comments: “Boy, was there a lot going on behind the scenes.” He accurately describes the interview as “[a] peek inside the epic battle of the presidency with the president’s attorney.”

Dowd is a formidable attorney with a record that requires no embellishment. He isn’t out to win friends or influence people. I hear his comments to be authoritative. Byron does an outstanding job. I rate the interview four wows. The whole thing is full of news and quotable quotes, but I’m going with the one below.

When the Democrat hacks and their media allies assert that Mueller’s report/conclusions are just the end of the beginning, they aren’t thinking of the implications of the facts Dowd vividly reviews with color and insight, but they should be. From Trump’s perspective, we must indeed have a long way to go and they aren’t going to like it one bit.

Quotable quote: “It’s probably the greatest fraud ever committed against the people of the United States. It was very, very frustrating for the president and it did interfere with his ability to do his job.”