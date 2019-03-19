Toxic Masculinity Strikes Again

I can’t wait to see how the intersectional left handles this story from Science magazine:

Girls who share a womb with boys tend to make less money than those with twin sisters

Female twins who shared a womb with a brother tend to get less education, earn less money, and have fewer children than girls who shared a womb with another girl, according to an analysis of hundreds of thousands of births over more than a decade. Researchers suspect the cause is testosterone exposure during fetal development, though the exact mechanism remains a mystery. . .

Controlling for factors such as birth weight and maternal education, women who had a male twin were 15.2% less likely to graduate from high school, 3.9% less likely to finish college, and 11.7% less likely to be married—compared with women with a twin sister. They also had 5.8% fewer children and earned 8.6% less money, the team reports today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences .

The team also looked at the outcomes for women whose male twin had died either during childbirth or very shortly after. The thinking goes that these women would have been exposed to testosterone in utero, but otherwise raised as a nontwin. The 583 women who met that criterion had virtually the same life outcomes as the women with living male twins, suggesting it’s the prenatal testosterone causing these long-lasting effects, not just the circumstance of being raised with a male twin. . .

The study doesn’t explain why testosterone would have any of these effects.