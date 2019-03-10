Wallowing in stupidity

Now that we now that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her friends are running the Democratic Party, or wielding a veto power over the party leaders, attention must be paid. Attention comes at a cost, for her musings present an extended case study in stupidity. She spouts stupidity in stream of consciousness form. How long before we are treated to a little red book compiling quotations from her?

Her latest musings have been captured by The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra in “Ocasio-Cortez: State Of America Is ‘Garbage,’ Reagan Pitted Whites Against Minorities.” FOX news has more here, the Hill here.

They serve as a useful reminder. It is not just President Trump whom the left routinely decries as racist. Nixon was racist. Reagan was racist. Was George W. Bush racist? If not, he was certainly Hitler, in the other recurring trope of the leftover left. Nixon was Hitler, Reagan was Hitler, Bush was Hitler, and now Trump is Hitler too.

Saavedra quotes AOC speaking at the South by Southwest Conference in Austin. She probably picked this up in one of her BU economics courses: “One perfect example, I think a perfect example of how special interests and the powerful have pitted white working-class Americans against brown and black working-class Americans in order to just screw over all working-class Americans, is Reaganism in the ’80s when he started talking about welfare queens. So you think about this image of welfare queens and what he was really trying to talk about was … this like really resentful vision of essentially black women who were doing nothing that were ‘sucks’ on our country.”

Wait, there’s more.

“And it’s this whole tragedy of the commons type of thinking where it’s like because these one, this one specific group of people, that you are already kind of subconsciously primed to resent, you give them a different reason that’s not explicit racism but still rooted in a racist caricature,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “It gives people a logical reason, a ‘logical’ reason to say, ‘oh yeah, no, toss out the whole social safety net.'”

What is she talking about? It’s a good thing the moderator didn’t ask her.

She also gave a short course in American history featuring this quotable quote: “It’s just that now we’ve strayed so far away from what has really made us powerful, and just, and good, and equitable, and productive, and so I think all of these things sound radical compared to where we are but where we are is not a good thing. And this idea of like 10 percent better from garbage, is, shouldn’t be what we settle for, it’s like this like it feels like moderate is not a stance it’s just an attitude toward life of like hmmm.”

Her metaphorical use of the term “garbage” is jarring. Our present condition is somehow represented as garbage, or slightly better, while the lucky beneficiaries of her preferred policies are literally eating garbage in Venezuela. I am quite sure that what we have here is a textbook case of projection.