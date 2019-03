Admittedly, my faith has been shaken in recent years. But I still can’t believe that the Democrats won’t pay a price for their appalling behavior. Their hateful attempts to divide Americans should be condemned by all. Michael Ramirez makes the point simply. Click to enlarge:

Also, if you follow the link above, Michael has posted the video interview that Dave Sussman of Whiskey Politics did of Michael and me at CPAC. It takes place in a bar, how bad can it be?