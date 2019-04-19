Craziness at the New York Times

That is an evergreen headline, I suppose, but here are a couple of examples from the last few days. Maggie Haberman is one of the Times reporters who cover President Trump and the White House; like many others, she has been driven around the bend by hatred. This is one of the dumbest tweets of all time:

Does…anyone at that White House understand the significance of that song? https://t.co/IK9h8fOwNj — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 18, 2019



You can imagine the hilarity on Twitter at Haberman’s conceit of a sinister origin of “Edelweiss.” It’s a funny incident, but it reveals (for the 10,000th time) how partisan passion has driven liberal reporters insane.

Here is another one, also from Twitter. Twitter is valuable if only because liberal reporters can’t resist revealing their ignorance and bias. This one exemplifies both of those qualities:

Along with losing water that billions of people drink, the crops they grow and the energy they need, the great melting of North America's glaciers will affect ecosystems and the creatures within them, like the salmon that spawn in meltwater streams. https://t.co/MGuK5ZmMOO — NYT Climate (@nytclimate) April 17, 2019



Glaciers have been melting for around 15,000 years, and they will continue melting until the next Ice Age begins. Times reporters may welcome an Ice Age, but those who live where I do–20,000 years ago, it was covered by ice a half mile to a mile thick–won’t.

But wait! “Billions of people drink” water from melting North American glaciers? Are New York Times reporters unaware of basic facts about the population of the Earth and its continents? Also, for what it is worth, very few North Americans rely on glacier-fed rivers for drinking water.

The New York Times is a bad joke. One can only hope that President Trump is right, and it will fail before long.