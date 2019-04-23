With the release of the Mueller Report last week, the mainstream media have mostly moved on from “collusion” to “obstruction” without a look backward. While they formerly chimed in on “collusion” with the unanimity and volume of an audience of Communist Party functionaries applauding one of Stalin’s speeches, they have now transferred to the same hatefest with a new theme. It is remarkable.

Indeed, I wonder if the state press of the Soviet Union achieved such monochromatic stupidity as they propagate the new party line. At least the state press of the Soviet Union had the excuse of the Gulag to account for their behavior. Our media have no one to blame but themselves — not that they are inclined to acknowledge their own errors proclaiming the party line, let alone cast blame for them.