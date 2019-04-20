The Mueller Report appears to be crafted to keep hope in overthrowing Trump alive among Democrats. No matter that the Trump campaign’s alleged “collusion” with the Russian authorities proved to be a hoax — who engineered it again? — Trump lied and tried to thwart the investigation int his nonexistent crimes. Now we will have to listen to the Democrats and their media adjunct yammer on until Trump is defeated by hook or by crook or the old-fashioned way.

The Democratic protagonists Congress put me in mind of the late William Safire. It was Safire who drove the media nuts writing speeches for Spiro Agnew in the Nixon administration. He gave Agnew the line characterizing the media as “nattering nabobs of negativism.”

Now we are faced with the nattering nadlers of nihilism. The shifty and full of schiff. Delirium and dark waters. Schumer and shinola. They all embody the stupidity and excess and mendacity of the Democratic Party. Taken together, they give us the face of the Democratic Party to perfection.