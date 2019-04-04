Polls: Trump’s approval rating among Hispanics approaches 50 percent

It’s an article of faith among white leftists that President Trump is a racist. He stands accused of being anti-Black and anti-Hispanic.

But how do the alleged recipients of his animus view him? Poll numbers suggest that around half of Black voters consider Trump a racist. It remains to be seen whether those who don’t buy this narrative will enable Trump to make a dent in the pro-Democrat monolith that is the Black vote.

As for Hispanic voters, Trump might well make more than a dent. A new poll by McLaughlin & Associates finds that the president’s approval number among Hispanics is 50 percent.

McLaughlin & Associates is a conservative-oriented company. That doesn’t mean its polls are biased, but it’s worth looking at other surveys to see whether the McLaughlin result amounts to an outlier.

It doesn’t. A January Marist/NPR/PBS survey also put Trump’s approval rating among Hispanics at 50 percent. A February Morning Consult/Politico poll put it at 45 percent, slightly ahead of Trump’s overall approval rating.

If these numbers hold up, and if they translate into Trump votes, they should give Trump a nice edge in 2020. A solid showing among Hispanic voters would likely enable Trump to win again in Florida and Arizona, for example, while putting Nevada and Colorado in serious play.

What accounts for Trump’s relative success with Hispanic voters? Steve Cortes, who helped lead the Trump Hispanic Advisory Council in 2016 cites three factors: (1) the economy, (2) immigration, and (3) social issues.

The first and third factors require little explanation. The second — immigration — seems counter-intuitive. But Cortes explains:

Leftist politicians and their media allies wrongly assume that Hispanics espouse softness on immigration illegality. In reality, a 2018 YouGov/Economist poll detailed that only 20% of Hispanics support the practice of “catch and release” of families crossing our border illegally. Indeed, Hispanic Americans often suffer the worst, most immediate consequences of porous borders. Too often, Hispanic workers must compete against unfair, illegal labor. In addition, dangerous illegal aliens largely terrorize Hispanic citizens. The tragic tales of MS-13 savagery, for example, normally involve Hispanic victims like Carlos Rivas-Majano, one of 27 people killed by the gang on Long Island, N.Y., in just the past three years. While elites like wannabe-Hispanic Robert Francis O’Rourke pontificate about open borders and tearing down existing border walls, the actual on-the-ground consequences flow to people with names like Hernandez, Cabrera, and Cortes. Hispanic Americans have suffered too many totally preventable losses, such as slain Arizona police Sgt. Brandon Mendoza and young Los Angeles mother Sandra Duran, both murdered by illegal aliens living in America despite multiple prior arrests in the United States.

The assumption that Republicans must be soft on immigration to do well among Hispanics voters may prove to be another bit of conventional wisdom that Donald Trump destroys.