Voters: On Illegal Immigration, the Democrats Are Nuts

Do you think illegal immigration is a serious problem? If you are like 67 percent of likely voters, you do. If you think illegal immigration is a very serious problem, you have plenty of company–47 percent of voters.

Of course, if you are running for president as a Democrat, you don’t think illegal immigration is a problem at all. Eight percent of likely voters agree with you. Not only do none of the Democratic presidential candidates want to build the wall, some of them want to tear down barriers where they already exist. Open borders! Come one, come all!

How can the Democrats be so out of touch with voters on what most regard as a very important issue? I don’t know. Illegal immigration is different, too, from issues like reparations and the Green New Deal, which politicians will talk about during the Democratic primaries and then quietly forget about. They are serious when it comes to promoting illegal immigration.

Which is one of several reasons why I don’t think any Democrat now in the race, or likely to enter the race, can beat President Trump next year.