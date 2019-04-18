William Barr vindicated

After Attorney General Barr issued his summary of the Mueller report, rabid anti-Trumpers accused him of misstating what Mueller said. It was an odd accusation inasmuch as the critics hadn’t seen the Mueller report. Perhaps some of the anti-Trumpers on Mueller’s team told their friends that Barr didn’t accurately report the special counsel’s conclusion.

The allegation was always highly implausible. No one even half as intelligent as Barr would lie about what was in a report he knew was about to be released for all to see.

Now, we know that Barr’s summary was completely accurate. Compare it to the conclusions in the Mueller report. You will see that Barr faithfully reported what Mueller wrote.

Focus particularly on the first paragraph of the section of Barr’s summary under the heading “Obstruction of Justice.” Given Mueller’s convoluted approach to this topic, it must not have been easy to summarize this volume of the report succinctly and at the same time accurately. But Barr did.

Barr’s critics aren’t admitting they were wrong. Hating Trump means never having to say you’re sorry.

Instead, they have moved on to the next slander. Now, they are denouncing Barr for his press conference of today, parroting the line that he behaved like Trump’s attorney rather than the Attorney General of the United States.

This line too is rubbish, as Andy McCarthy shows here. But before turning to that battlefield, I wanted to point out how ridiculously and maliciously off-base some in the Trump-hating crowd were with regard to Barr’s summary.

Plainly, this crew is prepared to smear anyone who stands in the way of their effort to paint the President of the United States as a criminal regardless of whether he’s guilty of any crime.