Barr speaks

Attorney General Barr sat for an extended interview with Jan Crawford of CBS News to discuss matters of current concern including Robert Mueller’s public “it’s not my job” statement and the ongoing investigation of the spying on the Trump campaign. CBS News has posted its transcript of the interview in its entirety here. I have posted the podcast version below.

Mollie Hemingway gives the interview a rave review: “AMAZING INTERVIEW! Stunning ending. Read every word.”

Here is one quotable quote on the president’s authorization of Barr to declassify relevant documents in which Barr makes a point that I have made here repeatedly this week: “I’m amused by these people who make a living by disclosing classified information, including the names of intelligence operatives, wringing their hands about whether I’m going to be responsible in protecting intelligence sources and methods. I’ve been in the business as I’ve said for over 50 years long before they were born and I know how to handle classified information and I believe strongly in protecting intelligence sources and methods. But at the same time if there is information that can be shared with the American people without jeopardizing intelligence sources and methods that decision should be made and because I will be involved in finding out what the story was I think I’m in the best position to make that decision.”