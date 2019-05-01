Diva noise

Attorney General Barr testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee. ABC has posted the text of Barr’s testimony here. In one of the miracles of timing to which we have become accustomed, the Washington Post reports in advance of Barr’s testimony that Special Counsel Robert Mueller was unhappy with Barr’s summary of the Mueller Report.

This has now become part of the incessant Trump hatefest in all the likely places. What’s it all about? Andrew McCarthy cuts through the smoke in the tweet below.