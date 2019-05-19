Et Tu, Mitt?

“Republican” Congressman Justin Amash of Michigan has called for President Trump’s impeachment on Twitter. His reasons are idiotic:

“Impeachment, which is a special form of indictment, does not even require probable cause that a crime (e.g., obstruction of justice) has been committed; it simply requires a finding that an official has engaged in careless, abusive, corrupt, or otherwise dishonorable conduct,” Amash wrote.

An interesting paraphrase of “high crimes and misdemeanors.” But naturally Politico cheers Amash on, with this false statement of fact:

The [Mueller] report outlined several episodes that meet all the element [sic] of an obstruction of justice offense, most notably former White House Counsel Don McGahn’s testimony about Trump’s persistent efforts to have McGahn fire the special counsel.

No, actually, it didn’t. The McGhan theory is laughable: if Trump had wanted to fire Mueller so that another special counsel could have been appointed, he would have done it. But he didn’t. And replacing a conflicted special counsel with another special counsel could not possibly constitute obstruction of justice, in any event.

This morning on CNN’s State of the Union, Mitt Romney praised Amash without going so far as to call for impeachment himself:

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) was “courageous” for concluding President Donald Trump committed “impeachable conduct.” Romney said, “I think every individual has to make their own judgment. I think it helps to actually have read the entire document. It’s a long document. It took me two full days to get through it. The second volume is more difficult to get through than the first. Hopefully more people read it. I think a lot of people want to reserve judgment until this is played out. My own view is that Justin Amash has reached a different conclusion than I have. I respect him. I think it’s a courageous statement. But I believe to make a case for obstruction of justice, you just don’t have the elements that are evidenced in this document. And I also believe that an impeachment call is something that not just relates to the law but considers practicality and politics. I think those considering impeachment have to look at the jury, which is the Senate. The Senate is certainly not there either.

Thanks for that ringing endorsement of your president, Mitt. Taking the Democrats’ absurd grounds for impeachment seriously is a betrayal of your party and, ultimately, of the American people who are benefiting so greatly from the Trump administration. Romney also declined to endorse President Trump for re-election, saying it is “way too early.” Who knows, Mitt might yet decide Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden is a better choice.