Posted on May 31, 2019 by John Hinderaker in Elizabeth Warren

Fauxcahontas Struggles

Check out this short video of Elizabeth Warren answering questions about her alleged Native American heritage on the Breakfast Club radio show. Zinger: “You sound like the original Rachel Dolezal a little bit.”

I find it hard to take Warren seriously as a presidential candidate. But then, I find pretty much the entire Democratic field hard to take seriously.

