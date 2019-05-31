Fauxcahontas Struggles

Check out this short video of Elizabeth Warren answering questions about her alleged Native American heritage on the Breakfast Club radio show. Zinger: “You sound like the original Rachel Dolezal a little bit.”

Watch @cthagod grill @ewarren on her heritage. "When did you find out that you weren't [Native American]?" "Were there any benefits to that?" "You sound like the original Rachel Dolezal a little bit" @breakfastclubam pic.twitter.com/GFzH8JqSqN — Sarah Dolan (@sarahedolan) May 31, 2019

I find it hard to take Warren seriously as a presidential candidate. But then, I find pretty much the entire Democratic field hard to take seriously.