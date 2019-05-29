Loose Ends (84)

I am waaaay behind on things, partly because my summer session class, which meets every day, is consuming both time and concentration. But anyway. . .

• Bob Mueller today made life even more miserable for Nancy Pelosi. Just who is he working for? Don’t be so sure you know (or that Mueller knows).

• From a survey of the media tonight, “the dam is about to break” is replacing “bombshell” and “the walls are closing in” as the go-to cliche for sufferers of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Heh. After all of the drought conditions because of—wait for it—climate change, there isn’t much water behind the dams to swamp the Trump Presidency. Double heh.

• Unless you live in California, where, we were told just a couple years ago, drought was now a permanent condition because of—wait for it!—climate change. However, California has received 160% of normal rainfall this year (and the official “rain calendar” runs to July 1, so there’s still more time to fill reservoirs already at 100% capacity in many cases), and it was still snowing heavily in California’s high mountains just last weekend. Mammoth Mountain ski resort expects to stay open for summer skiing into . . . August. But never forget: climate science is settled.

• Legendary comedian John Cleese is in trouble for saying “London Isn’t London Any More.” Cleese is otherwise a liberal, so when will he recognize who the real problem is?

• This may be the greatest headline since the NY Post‘s “Headless Body in Topless Bar”:

Molecules of Freedom! I love it! This headline appears in The Guardian, whose prose is somewhat understated for them given their hysterical outlook. I think they are so shocked by this plainspoken, John Wayne perspective on energy that they can’t even:

America is the land of freedom, as any politician will be happy to tell you. What you don’t hear quite so often is that the stuff under the land is also apparently made of freedom as well. That is, at least according to a news release this week from the Department of Energy (DoE). Mark W Menezes, the US undersecretary of energy, bestowed a peculiar honorific on our continent’s natural resources, dubbing it “freedom gas” in a release touting the DoE’s approval of increased exports of natural gas produced by a Freeport LNG terminal off the coast of Texas. . . “With the US in another year of record-setting natural gas production, I am pleased that the Department of Energy is doing what it can to promote an efficient regulatory system that allows for molecules of US freedom to be exported to the world,” said Steven Winberg.

Jay Inslee, the mediocre governor of Washington who is running for president, is not amused, because, first, he’s an idiot climate fanatic, and second, because he has no sense of humor:

To paraphrase John Cleese in an old but classic role, “I [excrete freedom gas] in your general direction!”

In case you don’t know it: