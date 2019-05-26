Sunday morning coming down

Albert O spins the tunes on WUMB’s four-hour Saturday morning show featuring music of the ’60’s and 70’s. The show takes its name from Bob Dylan’s album Highway 61 Revisited — that’s the name of the show. Dylan is the show’s tutelary spirit. Albert observes Dylan’s birthday each year by devoting the show to Dylan’s songs, mostly as performed by others.

The show can’t help but prompt one to reflect on the depth and extent of Dylan’s influence. It is amazing. Yesterday’s show observing Bob’s birthday the day before was no different in this respect. I have posted the playlist from Albert’s show yesterday at the bottom.

The show also prompted me to reflect that it might not be amiss to post a few more Dylan songs that have touched me one way or another over the years: made me laugh or cry or stopped me in my tracks. I post these in the hope that one or more of these might do the same for you. If not, horseman, pass by!

Dylan wrote “Lay Down Your Weary Tune” in 1963, but I don’t think we heard it until the Byrds put it on their Turn! Turn! Turn! at the end of 1965. Jim and Jean gave it a memorable reading on Changes in 1966. From Dylan himself to the Byrds and Mary Black and Marley’s Ghost, I could devote a long post to interpretations of this incredibly rich song. It represents Dylan’s genius coming into full flower.

Courtesy of Mr. O, here is Johnny Rivers singing “Positively Fourth Street.” I was unaware of this version of the song, which Albert says Bob liked. It was good to hear Johnny Rivers again, even if the warm voice belies the sentiment of the song. It’s disarming.

And we close this year’s proceedings with a sheer blast of joy: Mary-Chapin Carpenter, Shawn Colvin, and Rosanne Cash singing “You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere.”

My Bobfest hasn’t even scratched the surface. See, e.g., the playlist for Albert’s annual celebration of Dylan’s birthday on WUMB yesterday morning. (The show will be rebroadcast tonight on WUMB at 8:00 p.m. Eastern; you can listen online here.) Mr. O has scratched the surface! My two birthday posts on Friday overlap with this year’s playlist only in the case of Rod Stewart’s version of “Only a Hobo.” What we have here is a wealth of riches.

11:55 am Grateful Dead

It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue (Live) (from Postcards of the Hanging)

11:48 am Johnny Rivers

Positively 4th Street (from Realization)

11:43 am Joe Cocker

Just Like a Woman (from With a Little Help from My Friends)

11:35 am The Heptones

I Shall Be Released (from Party Time)

11:31 am The Los Angeles Gospel Choir

I Shall Be Released (from The Gospel According To Dylan)

11:27 am Eric Clapton

Sign Language (from No Reason to Cry)

11:23 am Bloomfield, Kooper & Stills

It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry (from Super Session)

11:20 am Barbara Keith

All Along the Watchtower (from Barbara Keith)

11:16 am Jimi Hendrix Experience

All Along the Watchtower (from Electric Ladyland)

11:07 am Bob Dylan

Isis (from Desire)

11:03 am Bob Dylan w/Roger McGuinn

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Live) (from Bootleg Series Vol. 5 – Live 1975 – The Rolling Thunder Review)

10:52 am The Isley Brothers

Lay Lady Lay (from Givin’ It Back)

10:48 am Thunderclap Newman

Open the Door Homer (from Hollywood Dream)

10:45 am Nico

I’ll Keep It With Mine (from Chelsea Girl)

10:37 am The Flying Burrito Brothers

To Ramona (from Hot Burritos Anthology: 1969-1972)

10:34 am Area Code 615

Just Like a Woman (Instrumental) (from Area Code 615)

10:30 am Bob Dylan & The Band

Nothing Was Delivered (from The Basement Tapes)

10:26 am Bob Dylan

Sign on the Window (from New Morning)

10:18 am Them

It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue (from Them Again)

10:16 am Christopher & the Chaps

It’s Alright Ma I’m Only Bleeding (from 1965 B-Side)

10:12 am George Harrison

If Not for You (from All Things Must Pass)

10:07 am Faces

Wicked Messenger (from Small Faces (aka First Step))

10:02 am Rod Stewart

Only a Hobo (from Gasoline Alley)

10:00 am Waylon Jennings

Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right (from Dylan Country)

9:56 am The Four Seasons

Queen Jane Approximately (from The Four Seasons Sing Big Hits BY Burt Bacharach…Hal David…Bob Dylan)

9:51 am Marlene Dietrich

Blowin’ In The Wind (from 1965 B-Side)

9:47 am Manfred Mann

Just Like a Woman (from The Essential Singles 1963-1972)

9:42 am Pearls Before Swine

I Shall Be Released (from These Things Too)

9:40 am The Hollies

My Back Pages (from Hollies Sing Dylan)

9:33 am Bob Dylan

Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again (from Blonde On Blonde)

9:25 am Sandy Denny

It Ain’t Me Babe (from The Notes And the Words: A Collection Of Demos And Rarities)

9:18 am Fairport Convention

Percy’s Song (from Unhalfbricking)

9:14 am Arlo Guthrie

Gates of Eden (from Last of the Brooklyn Cowboys)

9:10 am Gene Clark

Tears of Rage (from White Light a.k.a Gene Clark)

9:05 am The Turtles

Love Minus Zero (from It Ain’t Me Babe)

9:03 am The Byrds

Spanish Harlem Incident (from Mr. Tambourine Man)

9:00 am Johnny Cash

One Too Many Mornings (1000 Miles Behind) (from Unreleased)

8:57 am Joan Baez

One Too Many Mornings (from Any Day Now)

8:52 am Bob Lind

The Times They Are A Changin’ (from The Elusive Bob Lind)

8:49 am Gordon Lightfoot

Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues (from 1965 Single)

8:43 am Richie Havens

Boots Of Spanish Leather (from Electric Havens)

8:36 am Ian & Sylvia

This Wheel’s on Fire (from Greatest Hits)

8:32 am Nina Simone

Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues (from To Love Somebody)

8:28 am Judy Collins

I Pity the Poor Immigrant (from Who Knows Where the Time Goes)

8:25 am Peter, Paul & Mary

Too Much of Nothing (from Late Again)

8:18 am Ramblin’ Jack Elliott

Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right (from Essential Jack Elliot)

8:15 am Hamilton Camp

Paths of Victory (from Paths Of Victory)

8:11 am Odetta

Blowin’ in the Wind (from Odetta Sings Dylan)

8:02 am Bob Dylan

Chimes Of Freedom (live) (from No Direction Home: the Soundtrack)