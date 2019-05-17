The Barr factor [Updated With Cartoon]

The current conflict between John Brennan and James Comey — see Vivek Saxena’s compilation here — puts Saxena in mind of Mad Magazine’s long-running Spy Versus Spy feature. It puts me in mind of the Iran-Iraq war according to Henry Kissinger: “It’s a pity both sides can’t lose.”

Well, maybe both sides can lose. Bill Hemmer sat down with Attorney General Barr in San Salvador yesterday. Hemmer took the opportunity to ask Barr about the nature of the ongoing inquiry into the Russia hoax (excerpted in the video clip below). More here.

Quotable quote: “What I will say is that I’ve been trying to get answers to questions and I’ve found that a lot of the answers have been inadequate and I’ve also found that some of the explanations I’ve gotten don’t hang together.”

JOHN adds: Scott wasn’t the only one who was reminded of Spy vs. Spy by the current investigations into the origins of the Russia hoax. Here is the latest from Michael Ramirez. Click to enlarge: