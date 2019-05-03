The Boom Continues

They said it couldn’t be done. Well, Barack Obama did, anyway: “What magic wand do you have?” And of course we remember Paul Krugman’s infamous prediction that the stock market would never recover from Donald Trump’s election. But Trump’s formula of lower taxes, less regulation and–a key element, I think–sensible repatriation policy continue to drive our economy to unprecedented heights.

The latest: the economy added 263,000 new jobs in April, driving unemployment to 3.6%, the lowest since 1969. Unemployment has now been below 4% for more than a year, something the Obama administration didn’t even attempt to achieve. And the stock markets continue to achieve record highs.

